Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 and its Quick Ratio is 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 424.11% at a $25 consensus target price. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus target price and a -21.26% potential downside. Based on the results given earlier, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.03%. Comparatively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.