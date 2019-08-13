Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

This is a contrast between Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-15.26
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|57.73
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.9%
|-37.7%
Risk & Volatility
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.95 beta which is 195.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.1. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.03%. Comparatively, 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.92%
|-21.96%
|-38.3%
|-4.29%
|-27.88%
|23.4%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.66%
|1.61%
|-21.95%
|-27.97%
|-64.77%
|-5.95%
For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
