Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s results

Both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 101.68 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 21.1% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.