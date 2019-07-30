Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.04 N/A 0.60 18.36

Table 1 highlights Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.27 beta means Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 227.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 14.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. 0.1% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 108.81% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.