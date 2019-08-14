Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s results

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 87 8.60 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

A beta of 2.63 shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has beta of 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Recommendations and Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

Competitively BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus price target of $114.64, with potential upside of 56.06%.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.