Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.52 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 3.27 shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s beta is 4.67 which is 367.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.