Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s results

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.08 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3%

Risk and Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 3.27 and its 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s 71.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 170.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.2% and 54.9%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 108.81% stronger performance while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -48.84% weaker performance.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.