Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s results

Both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 5.68M -15.26 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 37.60M -5.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 87,789,799.07% 0% 0% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 264,416,315.05% -69.1% -61.9%

Risk & Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.04 which is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 10 and 10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 230.52% at a $23.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $12, which is potential -15.01% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.