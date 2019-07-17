Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

We are comparing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 20 57.01 N/A -7.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1%

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arvinas Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.