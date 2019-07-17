Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)’s results

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.24 N/A -0.32 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8%

Risk and Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 3.27 and it happens to be 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.45 beta which is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.7 and 5.3 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is $7.5, which is potential 52.13% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.2% and 70.6%. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aratana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.