Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s results

This is a contrast between Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 406.03 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.6% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.