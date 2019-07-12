Reviewing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND)’s and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s results

Both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4%

Risk and Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 3.27 and it happens to be 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 108.81% stronger performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.82% weaker performance.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.