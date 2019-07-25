Reviewing Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS)’s and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)’s results

Both Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific Inc. N/A 1.69 N/A -0.21 0.00 Waters Corporation 223 6.32 N/A 7.58 27.40

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific Inc. 0.00% -221.5% -71.1% Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6%

Risk and Volatility

Milestone Scientific Inc.’s 1.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Waters Corporation’s beta is 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Milestone Scientific Inc. are 1.2 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Waters Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Waters Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Milestone Scientific Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Milestone Scientific Inc. and Waters Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Waters Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $216.33 consensus target price and a -0.99% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Milestone Scientific Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of Waters Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.1% of Milestone Scientific Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Waters Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Scientific Inc. -1.2% 9.31% 6.21% -35.92% -42.94% 15.31% Waters Corporation -2.7% -16.53% -11.28% 4.19% 5.5% 10.15%

For the past year Milestone Scientific Inc. has stronger performance than Waters Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Waters Corporation beats Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.