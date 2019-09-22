Reviewing Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS)’s and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)’s results

Both Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific Inc. N/A 4.41 N/A -0.18 0.00 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 740 5.89 N/A 20.91 36.20

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Milestone Scientific Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Milestone Scientific Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0.00% 95.9% 20.5%

Volatility & Risk

Milestone Scientific Inc.’s 1.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 71.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has beta of 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Milestone Scientific Inc. are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.8% of Milestone Scientific Inc. shares and 99.3% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. shares. Insiders owned 11.1% of Milestone Scientific Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Scientific Inc. 13.21% 19.71% 8.46% 13.02% -40.05% 37.21% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -6.82% -10.37% 2.38% 19.56% 30.07% 33.8%

For the past year Milestone Scientific Inc. has stronger performance than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. beats Milestone Scientific Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.