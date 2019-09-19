Reviewing Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS)’s and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART)’s results

Both Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific Inc. N/A 4.21 N/A -0.18 0.00 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 55 3.49 N/A 1.17 54.23

Table 1 highlights Milestone Scientific Inc. and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Milestone Scientific Inc.’s 1.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 71.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Milestone Scientific Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation are 2.8 and 1.8 respectively. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Milestone Scientific Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Scientific Inc. and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 84.1% respectively. Insiders owned 11.1% of Milestone Scientific Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.1% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Scientific Inc. 13.21% 19.71% 8.46% 13.02% -40.05% 37.21% Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.27% 14.38% 24.59% 36.47% 3.56% 40.55%

For the past year Milestone Scientific Inc. has weaker performance than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Summary

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. It offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.