Reviewing Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS)’s and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific Inc. N/A 3.25 N/A -0.18 0.00 Biomerica Inc. 3 5.37 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Milestone Scientific Inc. and Biomerica Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.71 beta means Milestone Scientific Inc.’s volatility is 71.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Biomerica Inc.’s 1.34 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Milestone Scientific Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Biomerica Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Biomerica Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Milestone Scientific Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Milestone Scientific Inc. and Biomerica Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 1.3%. Milestone Scientific Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Biomerica Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Scientific Inc. 13.21% 19.71% 8.46% 13.02% -40.05% 37.21% Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65%

For the past year Milestone Scientific Inc. was less bullish than Biomerica Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Biomerica Inc. beats Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.