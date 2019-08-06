Reviewing Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS)’s and Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s results

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) and Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific Inc. N/A 2.08 N/A -0.18 0.00 Alphatec Holdings Inc. 3 2.46 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Milestone Scientific Inc. and Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Milestone Scientific Inc. and Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -209% -32.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.71 beta means Milestone Scientific Inc.’s volatility is 71.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Milestone Scientific Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Alphatec Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Milestone Scientific Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Milestone Scientific Inc. and Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 6.18% and its average price target is $5.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Milestone Scientific Inc. and Alphatec Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 23.7%. About 11.1% of Milestone Scientific Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Alphatec Holdings Inc. has 18.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Scientific Inc. 13.21% 19.71% 8.46% 13.02% -40.05% 37.21% Alphatec Holdings Inc. 2.17% 0.97% 19.29% 207.19% 74.72% 105.24%

For the past year Milestone Scientific Inc. has weaker performance than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Summary

Alphatec Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.