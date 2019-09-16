Reviewing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27.25 is Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 22.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.