Reviewing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s results

Both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.59 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Soligenix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 30.07% and an $27.25 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Soligenix Inc. has 14.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.