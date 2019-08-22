Reviewing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 and a Quick Ratio of 18.6. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, with potential upside of 43.19%. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc.’s average target price is $1, while its potential downside is -18.03%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.