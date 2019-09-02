Reviewing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.74 N/A -1.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Its competitor Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.48% for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $27.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.