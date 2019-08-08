Reviewing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s results

This is a contrast between Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.4 while its Quick Ratio is 17.4. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, with potential upside of 70.31%. On the other hand, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 91.98% and its consensus target price is $22.5. Based on the results given earlier, Kodiak Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.