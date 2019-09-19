Reviewing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Demonstrates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immutep Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immutep Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.07% for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $27.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares. Insiders held 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Immutep Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immutep Limited.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.