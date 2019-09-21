Reviewing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s and Immune Design Corp. (:)’s results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Immune Design Corp. (:), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immune Design Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immune Design Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immune Design Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$27.25 is Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 36.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immune Design Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 59.09% respectively. Insiders owned 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Immune Design Corp. has 1.35% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immune Design Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.