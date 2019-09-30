Reviewing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 5.37M -73.12 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 7 0.00 29.86M -2.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26,284,875.18% 0% 0% Forty Seven Inc. 406,258,503.40% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Its competitor Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$27.25 is Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 57.51%. Forty Seven Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 180.37% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Forty Seven Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Insiders held 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.