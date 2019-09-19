Reviewing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|10.63
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 30.07% for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $27.25. Competitively the average price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 349.44% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
