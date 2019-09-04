Reviewing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. On the competitive side is, Equillium Inc. which has a 20.5 Current Ratio and a 20.5 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.56% and an $27.25 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares. Insiders held 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while Equillium Inc. has -49.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Equillium Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.