Reviewing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 61.92 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $27.25, while its potential upside is 75.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 12.6% respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.