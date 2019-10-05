Reviewing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 5.37M -73.12 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 104 0.04 55.01M -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26,093,294.46% 0% 0% bluebird bio Inc. 52,802,841.24% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 and a Quick Ratio of 18.6. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.3 Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 48.34% and an $27.25 consensus target price. Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $145.33, while its potential upside is 63.51%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that bluebird bio Inc. seems more appealing than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.