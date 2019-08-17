Reviewing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 55.63% upside potential and an average target price of $27.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 27.13%. 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, BioLineRx Ltd. has 3.46% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while BioLineRx Ltd. has -39.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioLineRx Ltd. on 4 of the 5 factors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.