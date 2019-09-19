Reviewing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.79 N/A -5.73 0.00

Demonstrates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.6. The Current Ratio of rival Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 34.70% at a $27.25 consensus target price. On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential upside is 31.58% and its consensus target price is $32.33. The results provided earlier shows that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Arvinas Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 71.1%. About 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.