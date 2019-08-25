Reviewing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.79
|N/A
|-3.69
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-112.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$27.25 is Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 34.70%. Competitively Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, with potential upside of 445.45%. Based on the results shown earlier, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 66.4%. 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.89%
|-19%
|-38.89%
|-52.31%
|-77.36%
|-45.87%
For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -45.87% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
