Reviewing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $27.25, while its potential upside is 22.42%. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus price target and a 507.64% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.