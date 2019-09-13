Reviewing Milacron Holdings Corp. (MCRN)’s and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s results

This is a contrast between Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milacron Holdings Corp. 14 1.01 N/A 0.68 24.66 U.S. Well Services Inc. 6 0.31 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Milacron Holdings Corp. and U.S. Well Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Milacron Holdings Corp. and U.S. Well Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milacron Holdings Corp. 0.00% 6.5% 2% U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Milacron Holdings Corp. are 2.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Milacron Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Milacron Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.6% of U.S. Well Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Milacron Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, U.S. Well Services Inc. has 8.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milacron Holdings Corp. -1.81% 16.78% 17.93% 22.56% -17.65% 41.63% U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31%

For the past year Milacron Holdings Corp. has 41.63% stronger performance while U.S. Well Services Inc. has -52.31% weaker performance.

Summary

Milacron Holdings Corp. beats on 8 of the 8 factors U.S. Well Services Inc.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive packaging, medical, building supplies, and packaging end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking applications, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various markets, such as fe, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.