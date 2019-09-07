Reviewing Milacron Holdings Corp. (MCRN)’s and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)’s results

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milacron Holdings Corp. 14 0.95 N/A 0.68 24.66 The Middleby Corporation 129 2.11 N/A 5.77 23.30

Table 1 highlights Milacron Holdings Corp. and The Middleby Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Middleby Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Milacron Holdings Corp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Milacron Holdings Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milacron Holdings Corp. 0.00% 6.5% 2% The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7%

Volatility & Risk

Milacron Holdings Corp.’s 1.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 80.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. The Middleby Corporation on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milacron Holdings Corp. are 2.6 and 1.6. Competitively, The Middleby Corporation has 2 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milacron Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Middleby Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Milacron Holdings Corp. and The Middleby Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milacron Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 The Middleby Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, The Middleby Corporation’s consensus price target is $145, while its potential upside is 27.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 2.2% of Milacron Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of The Middleby Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milacron Holdings Corp. -1.81% 16.78% 17.93% 22.56% -17.65% 41.63% The Middleby Corporation -3.77% -2.43% 1.91% 13.68% 33.42% 30.81%

For the past year Milacron Holdings Corp. was more bullish than The Middleby Corporation.

Summary

The Middleby Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Milacron Holdings Corp.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive packaging, medical, building supplies, and packaging end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking applications, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various markets, such as fe, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.