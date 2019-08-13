Reviewing Milacron Holdings Corp. (MCRN)’s and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)’s results

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milacron Holdings Corp. 14 0.94 N/A 0.68 24.66 Lennox International Inc. 263 2.62 N/A 9.16 27.99

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Lennox International Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Milacron Holdings Corp. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Milacron Holdings Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Lennox International Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milacron Holdings Corp. 0.00% 6.5% 2% Lennox International Inc. 0.00% -220.8% 17.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.8 beta means Milacron Holdings Corp.’s volatility is 80.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Lennox International Inc.’s beta is 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Milacron Holdings Corp. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Lennox International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Milacron Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lennox International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Milacron Holdings Corp. and Lennox International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milacron Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Lennox International Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

On the other hand, Lennox International Inc.’s potential upside is 0.04% and its average target price is $254.6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Milacron Holdings Corp. shares and 75.8% of Lennox International Inc. shares. Milacron Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Lennox International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milacron Holdings Corp. -1.81% 16.78% 17.93% 22.56% -17.65% 41.63% Lennox International Inc. -1.49% -9.41% -3.33% 14.35% 20.14% 17.19%

For the past year Milacron Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lennox International Inc.

Summary

Lennox International Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Milacron Holdings Corp.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive packaging, medical, building supplies, and packaging end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking applications, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various markets, such as fe, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data center, machine tooling, and other cooling applications. The company distributes its products and services under the Lennox, Aire-Flo, Armstrong Air, Ducane, Air-Ease, Concord, Magic-Pak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products brands. It operates approximately 209 Lennox PartsPlus stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.