Reviewing Milacron Holdings Corp. (MCRN)’s and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU)’s results

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milacron Holdings Corp. 13 0.97 N/A 0.68 19.40 Actuant Corporation 24 1.20 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Milacron Holdings Corp. and Actuant Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milacron Holdings Corp. 0.00% 6.5% 2% Actuant Corporation 0.00% -4.1% -1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Milacron Holdings Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.54 beta. Competitively, Actuant Corporation is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Milacron Holdings Corp. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Actuant Corporation is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Milacron Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Actuant Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Milacron Holdings Corp. and Actuant Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milacron Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Actuant Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Actuant Corporation has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 1.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Milacron Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Actuant Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are Milacron Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Actuant Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milacron Holdings Corp. -5.96% -4.47% -6.56% -5.49% -32.64% 11.44% Actuant Corporation -0.37% -4.26% 2.68% -3.88% 1.66% 16.72%

For the past year Milacron Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Actuant Corporation.

Summary

Milacron Holdings Corp. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Actuant Corporation.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive packaging, medical, building supplies, and packaging end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking applications, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various markets, such as fe, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.