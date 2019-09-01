Reviewing MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG)’s and UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) and UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 29 3.52 N/A 2.44 12.72 UMB Financial Corporation 66 3.14 N/A 3.86 17.67

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and UMB Financial Corporation. UMB Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. is presently more affordable than UMB Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and UMB Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 0.9% UMB Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.94 beta. UMB Financial Corporation’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.91 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and UMB Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UMB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively UMB Financial Corporation has a consensus target price of $71, with potential upside of 13.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and UMB Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.8% and 89.9% respectively. Insiders owned 2.1% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of UMB Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 8.26% 8.52% 11.56% 12.33% -4.1% 25.13% UMB Financial Corporation 1.29% 3.99% -0.9% 7.45% -4.22% 11.96%

For the past year MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than UMB Financial Corporation

Summary

UMB Financial Corporation beats MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers other products and services comprising debit cards, automated teller machines, online banking, mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. Further, the company provides various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management, and retail brokerage services. Additionally, it offers property and casualty insurance products to individuals and small businesses. The company operates a total of 43 banking offices. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through three segments: Bank, Institutional Investment Management, and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network. Its services comprise traditional commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, leasing, foreign exchange, merchant bankcard, wealth management, brokerage, insurance, capital markets, investment banking, corporate trust, and correspondent banking. The Institutional Investment Management segment offers equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets through mutual funds, traditional separate accounts, and sub-advisory relationships. The Asset Servicing segment provides various investment products comprising mutual funds, alternative investments, and managed accounts for the asset management industry. Its services comprise fund administration, fund accounting, investor services, transfer agency, distribution, marketing, custody, alternative investment services, managed account services, and collective and multiple-series trust services. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.