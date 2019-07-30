Reviewing MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG)’s and Its Peers results

As Regional – Southwest Banks company, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. has 46.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.98% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.2% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.17% of all Regional – Southwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 6.10% 0.60% Industry Average 30.72% 10.00% 1.10%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. N/A 28 11.67 Industry Average 117.31M 381.83M 14.43

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.58

The peers have a potential upside of 113.00%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. -0.45% -2.13% -3.81% -8.1% -13.38% 14.74% Industry Average 1.07% 2.15% 2.68% 6.43% 9.14% 12.35%

For the past year MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.03 shows that MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s peers are 3.04% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Dividends

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s competitors beat MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers other products and services comprising debit cards, automated teller machines, online banking, mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. Further, the company provides various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management, and retail brokerage services. Additionally, it offers property and casualty insurance products to individuals and small businesses. The company operates a total of 43 banking offices. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.