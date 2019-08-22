Reviewing MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG)’s and ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB)’s results

This is a contrast between MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) and ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Southwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 29 3.66 N/A 2.44 12.72 ACNB Corporation 37 3.29 N/A 3.22 11.58

Table 1 demonstrates MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and ACNB Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ACNB Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than ACNB Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) and ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 0.9% ACNB Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.94 and it happens to be 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ACNB Corporation has a 0.14 beta which is 86.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. shares and 24.1% of ACNB Corporation shares. Insiders held 2.1% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, ACNB Corporation has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 8.26% 8.52% 11.56% 12.33% -4.1% 25.13% ACNB Corporation 0.27% -3.34% -0.61% 0.08% 8.43% -4.97%

For the past year MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. has 25.13% stronger performance while ACNB Corporation has -4.97% weaker performance.

Summary

ACNB Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers other products and services comprising debit cards, automated teller machines, online banking, mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. Further, the company provides various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management, and retail brokerage services. Additionally, it offers property and casualty insurance products to individuals and small businesses. The company operates a total of 43 banking offices. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers commercial lending products, including commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, agricultural, and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending products consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; and other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts, as well as institutional and personal trust and investment management services. Further, it operates as an insurance agency that provides a range of property and casualty, life, and health insurance to commercial and individual clients. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a network of 22 retail banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in York County, Pennsylvania. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.