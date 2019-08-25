Reviewing MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG)’s and ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB)’s results

As Regional – Southwest Banks companies, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) and ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 29 3.48 N/A 2.44 12.72 ACNB Corporation 37 3.09 N/A 3.22 11.58

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and ACNB Corporation. ACNB Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than ACNB Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 0.9% ACNB Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500. ACNB Corporation’s 86.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.14 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. shares and 24.1% of ACNB Corporation shares. 2.1% are MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of ACNB Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 8.26% 8.52% 11.56% 12.33% -4.1% 25.13% ACNB Corporation 0.27% -3.34% -0.61% 0.08% 8.43% -4.97%

For the past year MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend while ACNB Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

ACNB Corporation beats MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers other products and services comprising debit cards, automated teller machines, online banking, mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. Further, the company provides various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management, and retail brokerage services. Additionally, it offers property and casualty insurance products to individuals and small businesses. The company operates a total of 43 banking offices. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers commercial lending products, including commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, agricultural, and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending products consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; and other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts, as well as institutional and personal trust and investment management services. Further, it operates as an insurance agency that provides a range of property and casualty, life, and health insurance to commercial and individual clients. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a network of 22 retail banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in York County, Pennsylvania. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.