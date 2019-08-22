Reviewing Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO)’s and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.73 N/A 0.97 4.68 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 1.90 N/A 0.19 3.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has lower revenue and earnings than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 2.1% respectively. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 26.89% are SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Summary

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I on 7 of the 10 factors.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.