Reviewing Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO)’s and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE)’s results

Both Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.97 4.68 Parsley Energy Inc. 18 3.05 N/A 0.95 17.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc. Parsley Energy Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Parsley Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Parsley Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Parsley Energy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Parsley Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.67 consensus target price and a 38.61% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.5% and 96.8%. About 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% are Parsley Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41% Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has -39.41% weaker performance while Parsley Energy Inc. has 3.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Parsley Energy Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.