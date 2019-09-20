Reviewing Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO)’s and Its Rivals results

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. N/A 8 4.68 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.96 2.57 2.68

The peers have a potential upside of 106.63%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. had bearish trend while Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Dividends

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.