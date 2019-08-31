Reviewing Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO)’s and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s results

Both Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.97 4.68 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.81 N/A 0.20 8.11

In table 1 we can see Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.5% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares and 77.3% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares. 0.4% are Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88%

For the past year Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.