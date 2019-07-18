Reviewing Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO)’s and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 9 0.60 N/A 1.91 4.64 Chaparral Energy Inc. 6 0.89 N/A 0.67 7.96

Table 1 demonstrates Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Chaparral Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Chaparral Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.8% Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -11.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Chaparral Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Chaparral Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.4%. Insiders held 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -14.75% -20% -2.75% 0.45% -33.33% 17.71% Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.56% -11.15% -30.56% -63.92% -71.06% 8.54%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Summary

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Chaparral Energy Inc.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.