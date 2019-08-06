Reviewing Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO)’s and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.52 N/A 0.97 4.68 California Resources Corporation 21 0.18 N/A 5.24 2.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and California Resources Corporation. California Resources Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and California Resources Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor California Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than California Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and California Resources Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of California Resources Corporation is $26.33, which is potential 131.57% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.5% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares and 66.4% of California Resources Corporation shares. About 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are California Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41% California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than California Resources Corporation.

Summary

California Resources Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.