Reviewing MidSouth Bancorp Inc. (MSL)’s and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)’s results

Since MidSouth Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:MSL) and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) are part of the Regional – Southeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidSouth Bancorp Inc. 11 2.97 N/A -2.20 0.00 BancorpSouth Bank 29 3.24 N/A 2.07 14.43

In table 1 we can see MidSouth Bancorp Inc. and BancorpSouth Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidSouth Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -16% -1.7% BancorpSouth Bank 0.00% 10.3% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

MidSouth Bancorp Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. BancorpSouth Bank’s 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

MidSouth Bancorp Inc. and BancorpSouth Bank Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MidSouth Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BancorpSouth Bank 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, BancorpSouth Bank’s potential upside is 14.04% and its consensus target price is $31.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.3% of MidSouth Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.3% of BancorpSouth Bank are owned by institutional investors. About 5.9% of MidSouth Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are BancorpSouth Bank’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MidSouth Bancorp Inc. 0.41% 4% -1.61% 9.98% -13.57% 15.38% BancorpSouth Bank 0.44% 3.53% -0.8% 2.05% -9.29% 14.35%

For the past year MidSouth Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than BancorpSouth Bank

Summary

BancorpSouth Bank beats MidSouth Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing money market and savings deposits accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards. As of January 31, 2017, the company had 57 offices located in Louisiana and Texas, as well as a network of approximately 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of January 25, 2017, the company operated through 234 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. BancorpSouth, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.