Reviewing Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI)’s and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp Inc. 25 2.55 N/A 2.12 12.25 Old National Bancorp 17 4.23 N/A 1.23 13.49

In table 1 we can see Midland States Bancorp Inc. and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Old National Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Midland States Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Old National Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Midland States Bancorp Inc. and Old National Bancorp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Old National Bancorp 0.00% 8.1% 1.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Midland States Bancorp Inc. and Old National Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.6% and 64.6%. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Old National Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midland States Bancorp Inc. -1.59% -0.99% 4.5% -2.15% -17.9% 16.38% Old National Bancorp -1.95% -2.42% -4.11% -10.78% -5.37% 7.53%

For the past year Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Old National Bancorp.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, real estate construction loans, multifamily loans, and loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans, including loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. The company also engages in the origination of residential first-and second-lien mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, it provides trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. Further, the company offers merchant credit card processing and related services; insurance services; and commercial equipment leasing services, as well as originates commercial mortgage loans for multifamily and healthcare facilities. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 45 banking offices in 36 communities within its market areas, such as Illinois, and the St. Louis and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 203 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.