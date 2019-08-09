Reviewing Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI)’s and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s results

Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp Inc. 25 2.57 N/A 2.11 12.87 KeyCorp 17 2.69 N/A 1.67 10.99

In table 1 we can see Midland States Bancorp Inc. and KeyCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. KeyCorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Midland States Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than KeyCorp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 0.7% KeyCorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Midland States Bancorp Inc. and KeyCorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KeyCorp 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, KeyCorp’s consensus target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 13.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Midland States Bancorp Inc. and KeyCorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.8% and 82.9%. About 5.2% of Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of KeyCorp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midland States Bancorp Inc. 2.57% 2.34% 2.15% 12.11% -20.07% 21.4% KeyCorp -0.38% 2.97% 5.88% 10.4% -13.14% 24.29%

For the past year Midland States Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than KeyCorp.

Summary

Midland States Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors KeyCorp.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, real estate construction loans, multifamily loans, and loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans, including loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. The company also engages in the origination of residential first-and second-lien mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, it provides trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. Further, the company offers merchant credit card processing and related services; insurance services; and commercial equipment leasing services, as well as originates commercial mortgage loans for multifamily and healthcare facilities. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 45 banking offices in 36 communities within its market areas, such as Illinois, and the St. Louis and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. In addition, KeyCorp provides personal, securities lending, and custody services; access to mutual funds; treasury, investment and international banking, and investment management services; public retirement plans, and foundations and endowments plans; and financial services consisting of community development financing, securities underwriting, and brokerage, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,217 retail banking branches and 1,593 automated teller machines, as well as a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.